Stitch Fix (SFIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Stitch Fix to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Stitch Fix stock opened at $23.17 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $22.09 and a one year high of $113.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.07 and its 200 day moving average is $44.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.68 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 38,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $1,322,421.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock valued at $8,889,394. Company insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Stitch Fix stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,450 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.22% of Stitch Fix worth $9,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $84.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Stitch Fix from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

