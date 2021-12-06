Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $76.76.

SFIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stitch Fix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $59.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $23.84. The company had a trading volume of 286,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,930,251. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $113.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.28 and a beta of 1.86.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 2.03% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $571.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Katrina Lake sold 33,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $1,007,046.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total value of $669,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,211 shares of company stock worth $8,889,394 over the last ninety days. 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greytown Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.4% during the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA raised its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 92,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Stitch Fix by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

