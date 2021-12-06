Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.38 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will announce sales of $526.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.00 million and the highest is $539.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $352.97 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full-year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $525.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. Steven Madden’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler raised Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research increased their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their target price on Steven Madden from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Steven Madden in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

SHOO stock traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.59. The company had a trading volume of 14,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,584. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.08. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the second quarter worth $206,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

