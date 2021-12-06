State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

NYSE:STT traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.18. 13,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,764. State Street has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. State Street’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

