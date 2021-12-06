State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Increased to $128.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.86% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.
NYSE:STT traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.18. 13,927 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,368,764. State Street has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $100.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.59.
In related news, CEO Francisco Aristeguieta sold 22,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.45, for a total transaction of $2,207,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $429,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,436 shares of company stock worth $3,162,960 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $46,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the second quarter worth about $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its stake in shares of State Street by 279.9% in the third quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the third quarter worth about $68,000. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About State Street
State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.
Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.