State Street Corp Sells 772,428 Shares of Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 772,428 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Overseas Shipholding Group were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 369.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 53,778 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 74,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 26,568 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 80,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 15,884 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 123,309 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30,255 shares during the period. 63.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Overseas Shipholding Group alerts:

NYSE OSG opened at $1.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $3.04.

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc engages in the provision of energy transportation services for crude oil and petroleum products in the U.S. Flag markets. It operates Articulated Tug Barges (ATB), lightering ATBs, shuttle tankers, Medium Range (MR) tankers, and non-Jones Act MR tankers that participate in the maritime security program.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG).

Receive News & Ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Overseas Shipholding Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.