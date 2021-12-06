State Street Corp Sells 1,860 Shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN)

State Street Corp cut its stake in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:NISN) by 3.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 47,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NISN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $266,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN opened at $7.89 on Monday. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co., Ltd has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $24.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Profile

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

