State Street Corp Sells 174,745 Shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

State Street Corp lowered its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) by 87.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,745 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,304 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 358,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,233,000 after acquiring an additional 41,972 shares in the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,357,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 203,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,094,000 after acquiring an additional 24,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,326,000. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVCY stock opened at $21.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.59 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $23.83.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.33 million. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.78%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

