State Street Corp Makes New $617,000 Investment in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG)

State Street Corp purchased a new position in Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSTG) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 634,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 16,215.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Wayside Technology Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,955,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wayside Technology Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSTG opened at $30.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $135.53 million, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.76. Wayside Technology Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.33 and a 1 year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.92.

Wayside Technology Group (NASDAQ:WSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wayside Technology Group had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of $68.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Wayside Technology Group’s payout ratio is presently 34.52%.

About Wayside Technology Group

Wayside Technology Group, Inc engages in the distribution of software developed by others through resellers indirectly to customers. It operates through Distribution and Solutions segments. The Distribution segment distributes technical software to corporate resellers, value added resellers (VARs), consultants and systems integrators worldwide under the names Climb Channel Solutions and Sigma Software Distribution.

