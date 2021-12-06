State Street Corp Has $568,000 Position in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT)

State Street Corp lessened its holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) by 77.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 660,520 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Checkpoint Therapeutics were worth $568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 16,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CKPT stock opened at $2.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The company has a market cap of $226.19 million, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.38.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 76.42% and a negative net margin of 13,311.47%. Analysts expect that Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. Its product portfolio include CK-301, CK-101, CK-103, CK-302, and Anti-CAIX. The company was founded on November 10, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

