State Street Corp Buys Shares of 56,685 Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 56,685 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CTG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 15.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the first quarter worth about $113,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 75,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 6,672 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Computer Task Group during the second quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Computer Task Group by 146.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 30,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 18,341 shares during the period. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CTG opened at $8.10 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.80. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.28 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million. Computer Task Group had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 1.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Inc engages in the provision of information technology solutions and staffing services. The firm’s services encompass the information technology business solution life cycle, including phases for planning, developing, implementing, managing, and maintaining the information technology solution.

