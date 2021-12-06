STASIS EURO (EURS) Market Cap Reaches $111.79 Million

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. Over the last week, STASIS EURO has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.13 or 0.00002291 BTC on major exchanges. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $111.79 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001134 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00037725 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007572 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

About STASIS EURO

STASIS EURO is a coin. It was first traded on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 98,825,940 coins. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet . The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

