Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Standard Chartered from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standard Chartered from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th.

Shares of SCBFF stock opened at $5.63 on Monday. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $7.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.35.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

