STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $146.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.15 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $559.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $562.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.97 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $645.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. 68,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,590. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.