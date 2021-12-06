STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $146.38 Million

Posted by on Dec 6th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) will announce $146.38 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $144.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $148.15 million. STAG Industrial posted sales of $129.95 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year sales of $559.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $557.43 million to $562.69 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $639.97 million, with estimates ranging from $634.44 million to $645.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow STAG Industrial.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

STAG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAG Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STAG Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.67.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock traded up $1.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.81. 68,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,157,590. The company has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.71. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $44.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1208 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STAG. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 85.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STAG Industrial (STAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG)

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.