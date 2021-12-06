Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.97 Billion

Brokerages predict that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will report $3.97 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.29 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Square posted sales of $3.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $17.61 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.23 billion to $18.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $18.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.98 billion to $21.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SQ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Square from $259.00 to $253.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Friday, November 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Square from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Square in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.28.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 19,660 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.67, for a total value of $4,888,852.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,667 shares of company stock valued at $20,701,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Square by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,696 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Square by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,564,000. 62.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $10.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.31. The stock had a trading volume of 19,152,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,980,460. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.83 and its 200-day moving average is $243.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.45, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 2.36. Square has a 1-year low of $174.34 and a 1-year high of $289.23.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

