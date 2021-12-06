Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.
SPWH opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.
Sportsman’s Warehouse Company Profile
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.
