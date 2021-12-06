Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $18.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.25.

SPWH opened at $13.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $597.10 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.41 and a 200 day moving average of $17.63. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a fifty-two week low of $11.29 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 20.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 28.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the second quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman's Warehouse Company Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

