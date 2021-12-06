Splunk’s (SPLK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a research note released on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPLK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Splunk from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Splunk from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $203.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Splunk from $180.00 to $155.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Splunk from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Splunk currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Get Splunk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SPLK opened at $114.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of -15.54 and a beta of 1.26. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $108.08 and a fifty-two week high of $185.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a 200-day moving average of $142.79.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 58.63% and a negative net margin of 49.60%. The business had revenue of $664.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.96) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Splunk will post -5.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 27,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.55, for a total transaction of $4,171,565.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,881 shares of company stock worth $5,018,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.