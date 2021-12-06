Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) Shares Bought by Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR) by 154.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 81,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,397 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Spire were worth $4,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Spire by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Spire by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $328,000. OLD Republic International Corp grew its position in Spire by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 523,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,797,000 after purchasing an additional 94,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Spire during the 2nd quarter worth $14,427,000. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Spire alerts:

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $61.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Spire Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.29 and a 52 week high of $77.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $62.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.31.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.37. Spire had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Spire Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.685 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. This is a boost from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Spire’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spire from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spire from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.