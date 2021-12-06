SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 206.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,899 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 51.2% in the second quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 1,740,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,071,000 after acquiring an additional 118,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,641,000.

NYSEARCA:KRE opened at $69.29 on Monday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a one year low of $49.68 and a one year high of $75.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.77.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

