SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) is United Bank’s 4th Largest Position

United Bank reduced its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) by 6.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 103,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of United Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. United Bank’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF were worth $5,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,241,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,809,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,271 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,660,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,983,000 after purchasing an additional 277,632 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 618,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,783,000 after purchasing an additional 226,813 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,571.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 206,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,000,000 after buying an additional 194,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 139.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,783,000 after buying an additional 151,357 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:GNR traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.64. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,373. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.56 and a 200 day moving average of $53.12. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.