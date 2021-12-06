SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $106.96

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $106.96 and last traded at $108.65, with a volume of 65802 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $109.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $124.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.83.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XBI. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after buying an additional 6,374,810 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,905,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $616,608,000 after buying an additional 1,271,000 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,400,000 after buying an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 962,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,332,000 after buying an additional 30,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,799,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.