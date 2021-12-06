SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Purchased by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF worth $508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 14.5% during the third quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VLU opened at $148.60 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.74. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 12 month low of $118.48 and a 12 month high of $156.32.

