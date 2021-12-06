SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Purchased by Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC

Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 3.5% of Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SPYG stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $69.68. 164,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,030,222. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $73.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.