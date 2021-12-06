SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) Stake Lessened by Marotta Asset Management

Marotta Asset Management cut its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 236 shares during the period. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Marotta Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Marotta Asset Management’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $5,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 130.2% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter.

QUS stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, hitting $124.74. 1,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,652. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $101.47 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64.

