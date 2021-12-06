SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH cut its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 73,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises about 1.3% of Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 123.4% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 296.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 77.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 39.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SRLN stock opened at $45.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.83. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.18 and a 1-year high of $46.34.

