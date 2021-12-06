SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,710 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of SpartanNash worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in SpartanNash by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in SpartanNash by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 15,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in SpartanNash by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in SpartanNash by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPTN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $24.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.28. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $865.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.76.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $65,852.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SpartanNash Profile

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

