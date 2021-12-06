SparkPoint Fuel Reaches Market Capitalization of $872,109.01 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 23.8% lower against the dollar. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.0307 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a total market cap of $872,109.01 and approximately $312,375.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.56 or 0.08531971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.44 or 0.99991818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

SparkPoint Fuel Profile

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

Buying and Selling SparkPoint Fuel

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparkPoint Fuel using one of the exchanges listed above.

