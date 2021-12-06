Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded to Neutral by Mizuho

Southern (NYSE:SO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Mizuho from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Get Southern alerts:

SO opened at $62.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.55. The company has a market cap of $66.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.46. Southern has a 52-week low of $56.69 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 89,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,347 shares of company stock worth $5,735,871. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Southern by 3.3% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Southern by 28.7% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Southern by 8.0% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Southern by 7.1% during the second quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Southern by 7.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.