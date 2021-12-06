Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 3.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $4,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $489,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 30,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,506. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.68. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $62.54 and a fifty-two week high of $79.62.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.