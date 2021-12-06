Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 469 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 176,557,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,938,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,015 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,481,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,226,950,000 after purchasing an additional 415,144 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,145,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,402,995,000 after purchasing an additional 619,582 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,332,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,196,816,000 after purchasing an additional 144,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,153,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,037,133,000 after purchasing an additional 546,944 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.29.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.81 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.84. 105,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,284,823. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $174.32 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.36.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

