Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 373 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 4.6% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at about $3,951,000. Highland Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the third quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.8% during the third quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $3,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $166.64. The company had a trading volume of 42,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,899,117. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.32 and a 52 week high of $166.80. The firm has a market cap of $230.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $159.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.09.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.075 per share. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.25%.

PEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

