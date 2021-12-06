Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 2,094 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,094 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.6% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $7,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Diamant Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,525,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,532,000. Finally, Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.90. 158,526 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $367.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $121.54 and a 52 week high of $150.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.14.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.62%.

In other news, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $1,468,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $171,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,249 shares of company stock valued at $22,257,187. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Zacks Investment Research raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Sunday, September 12th. Erste Group raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

