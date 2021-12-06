Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 140 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC trimmed its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 27.7% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7,226.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 309,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,204,000 after acquiring an additional 305,547 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in American Electric Power in the second quarter worth $278,749,000. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 7.8% in the second quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,297,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,724,000 after acquiring an additional 93,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in American Electric Power by 1.2% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 127,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Electric Power stock traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.88. 32,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,826,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.80 and a 12-month high of $91.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average is $85.58.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 65.14%.

AEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $177,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock valued at $520,653. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

