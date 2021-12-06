Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Purchases 187 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,452 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

FB stock traded up $8.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $315.44. The stock had a trading volume of 350,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,799,178. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.25.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America increased their price objective on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist dropped their target price on Facebook from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock worth $570,345,242. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

