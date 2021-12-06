Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $5.76 Million Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 1.2% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $244.21. The company had a trading volume of 22,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,352,242. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $146.48 and a one year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total transaction of $52,419,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Argus lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.11.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

