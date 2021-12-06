Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,968 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,890,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,820,000 after purchasing an additional 635,593 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546,656 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,433 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,065,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,594,000 after purchasing an additional 987,960 shares during the last quarter. 59.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet downgraded Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

NYSE MO traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.46. The company had a trading volume of 62,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,026,960. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $52.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

