Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Buys 123 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $239,000. 81.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PNC stock traded up $2.12 on Monday, hitting $199.85. 9,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,512,216. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.30 and a 12-month high of $217.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $204.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 30.94%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.20%.

In other news, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total value of $26,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.20, for a total value of $648,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,625 shares of company stock valued at $774,811. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Barclays raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.19.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

