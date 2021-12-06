Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWF. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 871.5% in the third quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 597,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $163,865,000 after purchasing an additional 536,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,081,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $565,019,000 after purchasing an additional 510,435 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2,760.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 374,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,842,000 after acquiring an additional 361,042 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,700,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,447,850,000 after acquiring an additional 326,909 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,273,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,636,000 after acquiring an additional 291,659 shares during the period.

IWF stock traded up $1.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $294.10. 55,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $291.99. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.77 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

