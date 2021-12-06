Solo Brands Inc’s Quiet Period To End Tomorrow (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands’ (NYSE:DTC) quiet period will end on Tuesday, December 7th. Solo Brands had issued 12,903,225 shares in its initial public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $219,354,825 based on an initial share price of $17.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTC shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solo Brands in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Solo Brands in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE DTC opened at $15.75 on Monday. Solo Brands has a 52-week low of $15.28 and a 52-week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands Inc is a DTC platform which offers products directly to consumers primarily online through lifestyle brands Solo Stove firepits, stoves, and accessories, Chubbies apparel, Oru Kayak, a folding portable kayak and Isle paddleboards. Solo Brands Inc is based in SOUTHLAKE, Texas.

