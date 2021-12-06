Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) PT Raised to $400.00 at Truist

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) had its price objective raised by Truist from $350.00 to $400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen increased their price target on Snowflake from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Snowflake from $353.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $359.13.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $345.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $344.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.15. Snowflake has a one year low of $184.71 and a one year high of $429.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of -113.15 and a beta of 1.55.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business had revenue of $334.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Garrett sold 3,187 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total transaction of $1,109,076.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,778 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.40, for a total value of $4,132,405.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 846,657 shares of company stock valued at $285,239,811 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNOW. ICONIQ Capital LLC increased its position in Snowflake by 0.4% during the second quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 33,116,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,007,491,000 after acquiring an additional 126,552 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Snowflake by 13.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 359.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,104,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,685,020,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688,437 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 169.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,829,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,670,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,553,782 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,144,156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Company Profile

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.