Snowball (SNOB) Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Snowball (CURRENCY:SNOB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 5th. During the last week, Snowball has traded down 19.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001336 BTC on major exchanges. Snowball has a market cap of $4.27 million and $187,491.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Snowball

Snowball’s total supply is 17,297,098 coins and its circulating supply is 6,538,716 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

