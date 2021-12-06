Smartshare (SSP) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 6th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $361,694.17 and approximately $10,480.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Smartshare coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Smartshare has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00086215 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000229 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002987 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Smartshare Profile

Smartshare (CRYPTO:SSP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 2nd, 2018. Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Smartshare subverts the existing IoT industry-centric trading platform through blockchain technology and uses SSP token to realize the quantification and value circulation of the terminals and data in the platform to enhance the ecological value of the IoT. Meanwhile, as an IoT industry value chain, Smartshare combines various scenarios of the Internet of Things industry for in-depth coverage and applications, and applies blockchain technology to more new businesses. The official Smartshare ticker is “SSP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SMARTS” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Smartshare

