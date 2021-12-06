Slow Capital Inc. Sells 302 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 3.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,313 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 1.7% of Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $9,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,174 shares of company stock worth $15,839,203 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $346.67 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $306.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

Shares of ISRG opened at $321.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.84 billion, a PE ratio of 69.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.09. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $227.47 and a one year high of $369.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $355.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $332.46.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

