Slow Capital Inc. Sells 145 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,008,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,723,131,000 after buying an additional 234,299 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,192,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,545,004,000 after buying an additional 156,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,846,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,008,000 after buying an additional 223,506 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,863,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,033,000 after buying an additional 123,014 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

In other Chubb news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 30,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.97, for a total transaction of $6,091,297.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 5,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.92, for a total transaction of $959,991.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,088 shares in the company, valued at $14,387,688.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,587 shares of company stock valued at $10,051,518. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chubb from $198.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on Chubb from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.44.

NYSE CB opened at $185.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $79.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $185.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.84. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $144.00 and a 52 week high of $197.92.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Chubb’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.