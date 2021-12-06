Slow Capital Inc. Sells 131 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Slow Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,757 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 131 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $3,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FSLR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 87.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 533 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.48% of the company’s stock.

FSLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of First Solar from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.35.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.17, for a total value of $133,404.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total value of $68,030.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 2,923 shares of company stock worth $318,810 in the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLR opened at $98.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.44. First Solar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $123.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.18). First Solar had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $583.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. First Solar’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

