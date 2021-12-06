Slow Capital Inc. Has $4.81 Million Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Slow Capital Inc. cut its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Align Technology comprises about 0.9% of Slow Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,010,928,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network increased its stake in Align Technology by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.80% of the company’s stock.

ALGN opened at $619.75 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.45 and a fifty-two week high of $737.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.64, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $646.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $650.71.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.06, for a total transaction of $3,515,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $723.46.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

