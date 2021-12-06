Slow Capital Inc. Has $3.52 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Slow Capital Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 25,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $81.21 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.49 and its 200-day moving average is $81.97. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $81.00 and a 52-week high of $82.94.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

