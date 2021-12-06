Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Slow Capital Inc. lessened its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 157 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,303,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,810,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

IEF opened at $116.25 on Monday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.78 and a 1-year high of $120.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.78.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.088 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.