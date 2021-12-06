Slow Capital Inc. Decreases Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Slow Capital Inc. decreased its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Slow Capital Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HUBS. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HubSpot in the second quarter worth about $357,338,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 455.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 697,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,375,000 after acquiring an additional 571,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HubSpot by 9.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,818,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,225,060,000 after acquiring an additional 323,506 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $169,596,000. Finally, North Peak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,332,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $830.00 to $845.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $610.00 to $925.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of HubSpot from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $795.44.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $384,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total transaction of $1,051,646.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,944 shares of company stock worth $54,359,108. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $745.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $775.93 and its 200 day moving average is $666.04. The company has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.81 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.78 and a 52 week high of $866.00.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.90. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 6.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.