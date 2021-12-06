SkyOak Wealth LLC Reduces Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

SkyOak Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up about 2.1% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,008,577,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,910,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470,858 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,927,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,395 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,526,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,079,000 after purchasing an additional 811,525 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 195,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.82, for a total value of $52,419,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LLY opened at $245.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $144.00 and a one year high of $275.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $247.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.06.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.83%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LLY. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.11.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

