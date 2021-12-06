SkyOak Wealth LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 36.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,099 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises 1.0% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC owned 0.17% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

JMST opened at $51.00 on Monday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.99 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.05.

